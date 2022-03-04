Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $30.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 169.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $70.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ TRHC opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The company has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $53.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.81.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $85.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.37% and a negative return on equity of 44.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Adams sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total value of $30,701.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,838 shares of company stock valued at $539,947. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth $40,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $174,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

