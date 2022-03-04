SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Insider Matt Mills Sells 4,063 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Matt Mills also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Matt Mills sold 6,231 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $268,057.62.

SAIL opened at $46.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -76.00 and a beta of 1.85. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

