Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Matthew Scott Harris Sells 30,000 Shares

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ALT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $279.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altimmune by 2,082.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 454,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altimmune by 900.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 775,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 697,988 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Altimmune by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,683,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,281,000 after acquiring an additional 741,137 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altimmune in the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

