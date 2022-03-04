Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Insider Matthew Scott Harris Sells 30,000 Shares

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ALT stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.65. The company has a market cap of $279.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.41.
Several research analysts have issued reports on ALT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Altimmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.03.
Altimmune Company Profile (Get Rating)
Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).
