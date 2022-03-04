Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,385,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,832,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 866,750 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,116,000 after acquiring an additional 227,872 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 466,073 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 172,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,488 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,204,000 after buying an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

