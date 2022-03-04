Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOPE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Hope Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,573,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 619,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 85,396 shares in the last quarter. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOPE stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.06.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

