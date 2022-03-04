Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,855 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Orthofix Medical were worth $7,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 92.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 764,038 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,125,000 after purchasing an additional 33,798 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFIX stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $664.02 million, a PE ratio of -43.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.70. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $47.89.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFIX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

