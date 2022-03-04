MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 81,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $34.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

