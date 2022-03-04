MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,665 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 23,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UniFirst by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $121,351,000 after buying an additional 45,375 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 721,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $153,365,000 after buying an additional 42,016 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in UniFirst by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $180.22 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $172.92 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.98.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $486.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.98%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNF. TheStreet downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

