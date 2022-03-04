MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 820 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 221.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485,877 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,360,000 after acquiring an additional 684,314 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 130.6% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 582,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,976,000 after acquiring an additional 330,082 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,956 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 368,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,026 shares during the period. 68.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.20. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

