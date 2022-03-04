Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 174.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General in the third quarter worth about $296,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 10.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Mercury General by 34.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,787,000 after purchasing an additional 300,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mercury General by 8.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 471,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mercury General by 21.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 168,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $54.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.78. Mercury General Co. has a 52-week low of $50.37 and a 52-week high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.38.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

