Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $914,000 Position in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) by 276.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ocular Therapeutix were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

OCUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $21.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $389.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.79.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.13 per share, for a total transaction of $340,828.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 247,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,308 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

