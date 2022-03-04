Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,289 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $368,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 41.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,965,000 after buying an additional 21,407 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter worth about $7,555,000. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,681,000 after buying an additional 67,073 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

AMG stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $128.39 and a one year high of $191.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.98.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $691.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $137.67 per share, for a total transaction of $509,379.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.