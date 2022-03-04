Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,319,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of CECO Environmental worth $16,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 249.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECE opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $187.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.55. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $9.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 5,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

