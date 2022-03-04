Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Covenant Logistics Group were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVLG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the 3rd quarter worth $5,419,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 462.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 225,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 185,443 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,309,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,147,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the 3rd quarter worth $2,136,000. 50.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CVLG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

Shares of CVLG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $372.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 19.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile (Get Rating)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of freight and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Highway Services and Dedicated Contract Services. The Highway Services Segment includes two separate service offerings: Expedited Services (“”Expedited””) and Over-the-Road Services (“”OTR””), both of which transport one-way freight over non-routine routes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Logistics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Logistics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.