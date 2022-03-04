Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Target Price to €115.00

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €122.00 ($137.08) to €115.00 ($129.21) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of KRNTY stock opened at $43.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.21. Krones has a one year low of $42.34 and a one year high of $55.65.

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products.

