IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.75 price target on the stock.
According to Zacks, “IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul and maintenance of heavy machinery. Resources, Energy and Environment segment includes boilers, power systems, motors for land and marine use, gas processes. Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facility segment handles bridges, water gates, shield tunneling machines, transportation systems, urban development, floating liquefied natural gas storage facilities and offshore structures. Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery segment offers marine machinery, logistics systems, materials handling equipment, parking systems, steel manufacturing equipment, industrial machinery, heat and surface treatment, papermaking machinery, vehicular turbochargers and compressors, construction machinery and agricultural equipment. Aero Engine, Space and Defense segment deals with aero engines, rocket systems, space utilization systems and defense systems. Others segment includes inspection and measurement business. IHI Corp. is headquartere “
OTCMKTS IHICY opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. IHI has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.
IHI Company Profile (Get Rating)
IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.
