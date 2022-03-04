Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FNNNF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.69 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73. Finnair Oyj has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.02.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile

Finnair Oyj engages in the provision of airport transport and supporting services. It offers flight connections to people travelling between Asian megacities and Europe. The company was founded on November 1, 1923 and is headquartered in Vantaa, Finland.

