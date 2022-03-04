Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $36.00 to $33.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 90.72% from the stock’s previous close.

GTBIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.85. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

