Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) CFO Sells $250,643.25 in Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $250,643.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.84. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $70.90 and a one year high of $90.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 57.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Ameren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

