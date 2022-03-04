Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BMA. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

BMA stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Macro by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Banco Macro by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Banco Macro by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. 7.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.