Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
Several other analysts also recently commented on BMA. Banco Santander raised shares of Banco Macro to a hold rating and set a $17.70 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from an underweight rating to a hold rating and set a $17.70 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Macro presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.13.
BMA stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $966.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.26. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54.
Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)
Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Macro (BMA)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.