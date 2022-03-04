Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
APT opened at $4.09 on Monday. Alpha Pro Tech has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of -1.24.
Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile (Get Rating)
