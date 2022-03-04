Blueprint Medicines’ (BPMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $126.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BPMC. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Shares of BPMC opened at $58.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.45 and its 200-day moving average is $94.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 0.94. Blueprint Medicines has a 12-month low of $58.20 and a 12-month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 31.04% and a negative net margin of 357.66%. The business’s revenue was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $72,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total transaction of $98,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,729 shares of company stock valued at $657,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the third quarter worth $2,107,000. AtonRa Partners increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 154,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,910,000 after acquiring an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Blueprint Medicines by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 17,278 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

