Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Short Interest Down 39.8% in February

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,775,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

VGSH stock opened at $60.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.97. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $61.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

