Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decrease of 39.1% from the January 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $96,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tscan Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Tscan Therapeutics stock opened at $3.91 on Friday. Tscan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.86.

About Tscan Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tscan Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tscan Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.