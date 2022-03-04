United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

United Airlines stock opened at $40.37 on Monday. United Airlines has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $63.70.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

