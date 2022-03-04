StockNews.com Lowers Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CLMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $14.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.57.

Get Calumet Specialty Products Partners alerts:

Shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners stock opened at $15.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.38.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.73). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 9,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. 31.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners (Get Rating)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calumet Specialty Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.