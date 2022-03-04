Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Shares of Dorchester Minerals stock opened at $23.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $878.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.17. Dorchester Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.639 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dorchester Minerals by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 16.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests (NPI). The NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by its operating partnership. Royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

