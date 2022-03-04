Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 125,252 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,171 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 125,252 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,869,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,959 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,057,769 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $410,493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,625 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,283,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $252,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801,600 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2,151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,820,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $199,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 6,504,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,856,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXTA shares. Barclays started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $25.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

