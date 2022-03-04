Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Holdings Increased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 44,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TRUP shares. StockNews.com raised Trupanion to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America raised Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $129.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Trupanion from $183.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Trupanion from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $85.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -106.72 and a beta of 1.95. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $158.25.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $194.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.09 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $432,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $316,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,451 shares of company stock valued at $5,430,648 over the last 90 days. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

