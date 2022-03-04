Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SunPower were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SunPower by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,102,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,725,000 after purchasing an additional 392,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,456,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,032,000 after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 204.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,586,000 after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 587,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,177,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in SunPower by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 300,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 34.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $17.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.76. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $14.00 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 2.09.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.77 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. SunPower’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra cut shares of SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of SunPower from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

SunPower Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.