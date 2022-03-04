Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $963,000 Holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Kforce worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kforce by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kforce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.69. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 40.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

