Invesco Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,785 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $5,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett Sports alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of HIBB stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $653.51 million, a PE ratio of 4.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.27 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $381.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony F. Crudele bought 1,677 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hibbett Sports (Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.