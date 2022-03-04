Man Group plc Acquires Shares of 36,400 Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after buying an additional 178,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 131,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 465,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 14,635 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.25 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $2.35 on Friday. Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $156.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

