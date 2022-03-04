Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLOW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,087,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $84,926,000 after acquiring an additional 308,808 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,046 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,401,000 after acquiring an additional 276,541 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 840,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,455 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

PLOW opened at $37.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $51.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $863.40 million, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 87.02%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of commercial work truck attachments and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segments include manufactured snow and ice control attachments sold under FISHER, HENDERSON, SNOWEX and WESTERN brands.

