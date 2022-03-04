Two Sigma Investments LP Has $2.54 Million Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,217 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAOI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,078 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Shares of AAOI stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The firm has a market cap of $99.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.64.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

About Applied Optoelectronics (Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.