Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 511,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,072,000 after acquiring an additional 46,260 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $404,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 340,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 353,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

KREF opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.33. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 465.17 and a current ratio of 465.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.65.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 54.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KREF. Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.28.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

