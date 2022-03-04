Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ebix by 110,985.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ebix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.
EBIX stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.
Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ebix (EBIX)
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.