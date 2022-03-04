Two Sigma Investments LP Reduces Holdings in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Ebix were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ebix by 27.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ebix by 110,985.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ebix during the second quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Ebix by 25.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Ebix alerts:

EBIX stock opened at $26.47 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $819.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Ebix’s payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Ebix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.