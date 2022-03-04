11,627 Shares in Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,626,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,345,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Absci during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Absci alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ABSI opened at $8.68 on Friday. Absci Corp has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $31.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.94 and a quick ratio of 9.94.

In other Absci news, insider Sean Mcclain acquired 7,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,512.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.96 per share, for a total transaction of $33,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,405 shares of company stock worth $98,343.

ABSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Absci from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered shares of Absci from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

About Absci (Get Rating)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.