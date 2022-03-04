15,400 Shares in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,391,000 after acquiring an additional 35,950 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 103,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 11,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,965,000 after purchasing an additional 879,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

KNSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSA opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $679.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $24.22.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.12). Research analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.