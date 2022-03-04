Man Group plc Purchases New Position in The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Marcus by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marcus by 6.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Marcus by 2.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Marcus by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Marcus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marcus in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NYSE MCS opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Marcus Co. has a one year low of $14.42 and a one year high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.54.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

