Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,561,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,919,000 after acquiring an additional 74,535 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,050,000 after purchasing an additional 451,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Deluxe by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,909,000 after buying an additional 45,932 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Deluxe by 47,720.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 1,111,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 49,080 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DLX opened at $31.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company had revenue of $570.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DLX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on Deluxe from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

