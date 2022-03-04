California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 178 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,890,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,913,000 after acquiring an additional 143,034 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,676,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 690,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 263.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 616,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 446,961 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.60.

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Brewer sold 8,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $612,206.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.81, for a total value of $218,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,786. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACLS opened at $69.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $77.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $205.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

