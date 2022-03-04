California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires Shares of 141,480 Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 141,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.17. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $31.39.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.99% and a negative net margin of 745.01%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Austin Russell purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $892,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc purchased 3,586 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $54,041.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 139,586 shares of company stock worth $2,013,741 in the last ninety days. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

