Insider Selling: CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) VP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) VP Susan L. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $1,607,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:CF opened at $87.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.40 and a 200-day moving average of $62.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.19 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.14). CF Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,464 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 20,490 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,872,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 46,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.54.

About CF Industries (Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.