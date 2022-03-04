Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “American Public has been witnessing higher acquisition costs and interest expenses. Total costs and expenses for the third quarter increased 28% year over year due to the inclusion of Rasmussen University or RU, which was negatively impacted by the timing of the transaction’s closure. Adjusted EBITDA decreased 15.7% year over year. It expects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings to decline 19-34%. Also, total net course registrations at APUS are likely to decline 2-5% and RU’s student enrollment is likely to fall 3.5% year over year. That said, American Public has been benefiting from strong visibility at HCN. Also, initiatives like affordable tuitions, online programs, strategic efforts aimed at improving student success and strong digital marketing campaigns are commendable.”

American Public Education stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $391.21 million, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.59. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.15. American Public Education had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 4.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 111,250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

