Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 244,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Veritex were worth $9,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA purchased a new stake in Veritex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $39.58 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

In related news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fallon William acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.11 per share, with a total value of $38,110.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

