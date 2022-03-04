$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) to announce sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.34 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.23 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year sales of $5.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $5.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,594,000 after purchasing an additional 145,130 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 164,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

EHC stock opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.60. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

