SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
SPNE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaSpine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered SeaSpine from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.17.
NASDAQ SPNE opened at $13.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.31 million, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.21. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10.
SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.
