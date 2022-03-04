NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 4.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 183,860 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,755 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 22,406 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $159,082.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 149,569 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,271 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $7.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 38.66 and a quick ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

