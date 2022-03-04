Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 343,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,388,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 85,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,035 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $213,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,527,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,612,000 after purchasing an additional 206,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $53.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $53.84.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 270.68%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

